3 found dead at Anchorage U-Med District home

Anchorage police are investigating the deaths of three people discovered Wednesday night at a home in the city’s U-Med District.

Police said in a statement that officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check at a home on East 42nd Avenue, off East Tudor Road.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased individual through the window,” police wrote in the initial statement. “Police made observations that warrant a closer look; the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.”

Then, in an update Thursday, police said two more people were found dead at the home, noting that the dead included two men and a woman.

“The dynamics of what happened are still under investigation; there is no further information available at this time,” police said.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said investigators believe the bodies had been at the home for some time.

“They're not aware of how long they were in the apartment, but they were thinking possibly at least two to three days,” Barraza said.

The residence was being examined for any signs of potential carbon monoxide poisoning, Barraza said. Police do not currently consider the deaths homicides, he said, but that may change.

The state medical examiner’s office would ultimately determine the cause of their deaths, police said.

Two police vehicles were still at an East 42nd Avenue apartment building Thursday afternoon. Officers at the scene said nobody was available to comment further on the incident.

Alaska Public Media’s Matt Faubion contributed information to this story.