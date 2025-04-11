Anchorage police search officer’s home near last location of missing Eagle River man

Anchorage police searched an Eagle River home owned by one of their own officers this week, near the residence of a man missing for more than a month.

Police were joined by the FBI in searching the Mercy Drive home on Wednesday, according to a post on social media . The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday that the residence is owned by Anchorage police officer Christopher Sternhagen, who joined the force in 2018.

APD Anchorage police are seeking Tony Mac Kronos, 40, last seen March 6, 2025 in Eagle River.

Police have been looking for Tony Mac Kronos, 40. Police say Mac Kronos had last been seen March 6 at a home on Eleonora Street, about a block away from the searched home.

Anchorage Police Department spokesman Christopher Barraza said the search extended from Tuesday through Thursday. Asked whether it was connected to Mac Kronos, he said in a written statement that it was “part of an ongoing investigation.” He said Sternhagen was still employed by the police department and declined to provide further details.

FBI spokeswoman Chloe Martin confirmed that agents had joined the search to provide “requested law enforcement assistance,” but deferred further questions to police.

“It is standard practice for the FBI to assist our local law enforcement partners if we have a tool, tactic, or technique that could benefit their investigations,” Martin said.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Mac Kronos’ whereabouts call them at 311.