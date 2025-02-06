Anchorage police find no gun after rumors send 2 schools into lockdown

Two Anchorage schools went under lockdown Thursday after rumors of an armed student. Police say they found no weapon, and the lockdowns were lifted within about an hour.

The lockdowns happened at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School and neighboring Russian Jack Elementary School around noon, and led to widespread concern and confusion shared on social media.

Anchorage Police Department Spokesperson Christopher Barraza said an East High student had called 911.

“The original 911 call came in from a student who overheard a conversation that he (another student) had a gun, and his intent to seek out a specific student,” Barraza wrote in an email.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Families lined up outside of Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, to pick up students as rumors swirled online.

Police searched East High, Russian Jack and the surrounding area and found no weapon, Barazza said.

Principals of both schools sent an email to parents following the incident.

“Students and staff are safe. No weapon was found,” the principals wrote. “This is an active investigation and more information will be provided once we know more.”