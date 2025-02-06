Anchorage police find no gun after rumors send 2 schools into lockdown
Two Anchorage schools went under lockdown Thursday after rumors of an armed student. Police say they found no weapon, and the lockdowns were lifted within about an hour.
The lockdowns happened at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School and neighboring Russian Jack Elementary School around noon, and led to widespread concern and confusion shared on social media.
Anchorage Police Department Spokesperson Christopher Barraza said an East High student had called 911.
“The original 911 call came in from a student who overheard a conversation that he (another student) had a gun, and his intent to seek out a specific student,” Barraza wrote in an email.
Police searched East High, Russian Jack and the surrounding area and found no weapon, Barazza said.
Principals of both schools sent an email to parents following the incident.
“Students and staff are safe. No weapon was found,” the principals wrote. “This is an active investigation and more information will be provided once we know more.”
Last year, prosecutors forwarded charges to the Division of Juvenile Justice after police said a student brought a handgun to two East Anchorage high schools, Bettye Davis East and King Tech. The student did not make any threats with the gun, police said.