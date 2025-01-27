Fatal crash closes Seward Highway near Portage

Two people died Monday in a head-on collision on the Seward Highway near Portage, according to Anchorage police.

Police closed the highway and, in a statement around 7 p.m., said they had no estimate for when the road would reopen.

Police and fire officials had first responded to the crash around 4:10 p.m. near mile 82 of the highway. Citing a preliminary investigation, police said two vehicles collided head on. Two people died at the scene and three others were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police had reported slick road conditions across the city Monday with nearly 100 accidents and vehicles in distress by 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.