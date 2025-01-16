9,000 Army troops headed to Interior Alaska training exercise

A major training exercise in Interior Alaska is putting Anchorage and Fairbanks-area Army units on state highways, with officers telling residents to expect large convoys of military vehicles.

Thousands of soldiers from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson made their way up the Parks Highway to Fort Wainwright over the past week en route to this year’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise. And starting early next week, a total of 9,000 soldiers from Wainwright and JBER will be headed south on the Richardson Highway to the Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely.

U.S Army file photo / DVIDS The military vehicles in the Army convoys will include Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, HEMTTs, like these.

Officials with the Army’s 11th Airborne Division say area residents should expect continued military activity along the Richardson Highway before, during and after the exercises.

“We just want them to be advised that they will have a large amount of military traffic on the roads pretty much through the end of January, very beginning of February,” said Lt. Col. Leah Ganoni, a division spokesperson.

Ganoni said there’ll also be a lot of activity in the skies over training ranges near both Wainwright and Greely, especially in the Donnelly Training Area, or DTA.

“There is going to be an increased amount of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft traffic, in and around Fort Wainwright, so Fairbanks, and the DTA area and Fort Greely,” she said. “And again that’ll be both fixed-wing – so, C-130s, and rotary-wing air traffic, including our CH-47s, our UH-60s, our Black Hawks, things like that.”

Ganoni says Air Force personnel and U.S. Marines also will participate in the annual winter exercise, which tests servicemembers’ ability to operate and fight in an Arctic environment.

John Pennell/11th Signal Brigade / DVIDS The newest iteration of the Army's Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle, or CATV, will be tested during this year's JPMRC.

They’ll be joined by allied service members and international partners, including units from Canada and Mongolia.

Also during the 11-day exercise, the servicemembers will conduct extensive cold-weather testing and experimentation on drone aircraft and a new version of a tracked articulated vehicle called a CATV, or Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle.

“One of the pieces of equipment that we are getting in Alaska that's unique to the 11th Airborne Division is called the CATV,” Ganoni said. “We have gotten a whole new shipment of those here, and so we will have more of those in the rotation this year.”

And because it’s an 11th Airborne exercise, it’ll also include a large-scale parachute drop into the Donnelly Training Area.

After the exercise winds up on Feb. 3, the JBER-based units will head back on the Richardson and Glenn Highways. Fort Wainwright-based units will return on the Richardson Highway.

