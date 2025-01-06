15-year-old dead after snowmachine drives through hole in Kuskokwim River ice

A teenage boy from Aniak died Saturday evening after going through the ice on a snowmachine upriver from Kalskag, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The boy, 15-year-old Cole Gilila, was riding with another boy on a snowmachine on the Kuskokwim River ice about 8 miles above Kalskag. Troopers said that they received a report just after 6 p.m. Saturday that the snowmachine had driven into an open hole, putting both boys in the water.

Gilila disappeared under the ice. The other boy, who has not been publicly identified, was able to get out of the water and was taken to the Kalskag clinic by a truck traveling on the river. According to troopers, the boy was cold, but uninjured.

Search and rescue volunteers from Aniak and Kalskag recovered Gilila’s body a couple of hours later.

Troopers said that Gilila’s next of kin have been notified, and that his body will be sent to the state medical examiner after being transported to Aniak.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

