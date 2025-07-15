Map enthusiast helps change offensive creek name in Western Aleutians

The name Nazi Creek will no longer be used in federal databases or maps for an Aleutian Islands waterway that now has an Indigenous name.

On Thursday, the Domestic Names Committee for the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously to rename the creek to Kaxchim Chiĝanaa. In English, the name can be translated to "creek or river belonging to Kangchix̂ or gizzard island" or "gizzard creek," and reflects the Unangax̂ name for the island of Little Kiska, which sits about 240 miles east of Attu, in the Western Aleutians.

The recent replacement of the creek name is years in the making and stems from one Unangax̂ man's passion for maps.

Michael Livingston is an Alaska historian and map enthusiast. He's been working to remove the creek's offensive name for about two years. He said he stumbled upon the name while exploring maps of Alaska — something he does frequently and is very passionate about.

"Back in 2002, there was a tragedy in Eagle River. Three people were shot," Livingston said. "It should have taken the police four to eight minutes to get there, but because of map errors, it took 48 minutes. Since then, I've been really motivated to get maps as accurate as possible."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey , the former name, Nazi Creek, was published on a 1953 U.S. Army Map. It was based on an arbitrary system where the name of the landmark would correspond to the "N" grid used by the Army for tactical purposes during World War II.

During the war, Japanese soldiers occupied Attu and Kiska Islands. That was some of the only U.S. land claimed by Japan during the war. Japanese forces took the Attu villagers as prisoners of war and held them in internment camps where about half of them died.

Livingston said that as he was telling people about his discovery of the name and looking for support, many were shocked to learn that there was a creek that bore the name Nazi in the Aleutians.

"That's the only place in the United States that was named Nazi, and it's just blatantly wrong," he said. "People kind of reel when they hear it, and they're kind of in disbelief that it was actually there for so many years."

Livingston said he worked with linguist Moses Dirks to finalize the new name. They also worked together to change the name of a nearby landmark with a derogatory name to Kaxchim Qayaa, which translates to "gizzard hill."

Livingston said when he heard the board had voted to rename the creek, he felt relieved. But he's not done yet. He is also working to change the name of Quisling Cove on Kiska Island, named after a Norwegian politician who collaborated closely with the Nazi regime. Now, the term is used to describe someone who betrays their country.

"The word 'Quisling' is in the Scandinavian dictionary, as well as the American dictionary for a dirty, rotten trader," Livingston said.

He said Unangax̂ leader Anfesia Shapsinikoff once told him, "Whenever there is a suggestion for what could be done to make our community better, if you know any, don't be afraid to say it."

