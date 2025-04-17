Ketchikan Trump supporters hold Patriot Rally

A little over two dozen people gathered on Saturday outside Ketchikan’s Federal Building in solidarity and support for President Donald Trump and his policies.

In an April 10 post on the Ketchikan Community Cycle Facebook Page, conservatives in Southeast were encouraged to bring their flags and gather in front of Ketchikan’s Federal Building to show their support for the current administration and exercise their Second Amendment rights.

Carrying American flags and banners that read “Trump 2020,” “Trump Fix America Again,” and “Trump Country,” the small crowd held a low-key event with no speeches or chanting. Between overcast skies and heavy rain showers, the group waved their flags as vehicles passed by, some honking their horns in support.

Several of those participating in the rally said they were there to show their patriotism, like Seain Kearney and Christine Morrison.

“I love my country, and I’m out here to support Trump and live the life that I want to live,” Kearney said.

“I want to follow suit with what he said,” Morrison said. “I just love America, I love Alaska, and I just want to bring notice to it and represent who we are and what we love.”

One participant held a speaker playing patriotic songs such as “God Bless America,” and Toby Keith’s anthem “Made in America.” After a little over an hour the group marched about a half mile to the Berth 4 cruise ship dock, turned around, and returned to the Federal Building.

Several said they planned to head to the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Sunnypoint Conference Center, a fundraiser for the District 1 Republican Party, where Rep. Nick Begich III was the keynote speaker.