The Assembly will have at least 4 new members after the spring election. Here's who's running.

On April 1, Anchorage will hold its municipal election, and half of the seats on the Assembly are on the ballot. Regardless of the outcomes, residents can expect at least four new faces on the body because four current members are not seeking reelection. Voters will also decide on two school board seats.

The deadline to file for the election was Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.

There are 21 candidates competing for the eight seats.

Here’s who’s in the running:

Anchorage Assembly

District 1 (North Anchorage)



Daniel Volland (incumbent)

Nicholas Danger

Daniel George

District 2 (Eagle River/Chugiak)



Jared Goecker

Kyle Walker

David Littleton

Mark Littlefield currently holds this seat and is not running for reelection. He was chosen in a special 2024 election to serve the remainder of Kevin Cross’s term after Cross resigned.

District 3 (West Anchorage)



Kameron Perez-Verdia (incumbent)

Jonathan Duckworth

Amie Steen

District 4 (Midtown)



Erin Baldwin Day

Don Smith

Annette LaMarche Alleva

Incumbent Meg Zaletel has served on the body since 2019 and is not running for reelection.

District 5 (East Anchorage)



Angela Frank

Yarrow Silvers

John Stiegele

Incumbent Karen Bronga was elected to serve the remainder of Forrest Dunbar’s term in 2023 after he was elected to the state Senate. She is not running for reelection.

District 6 (South Anchorage)



Darin Colbry

Keith McCormick

Incumbent Randy Sulte, who was elected in 2022, was moved from District 6 to District 3 after the city drew new boundaries. He opted not to run in his new district.

Anchorage School Board:

Seat A



Margo Bellamy (incumbent)

Alexander Rosales

Seat B

