Forest Service plans to hold virtual meeting on Tongass Forest Plan revision Wednesday

The U.S. Forest Service plans to hold a virtual meeting this week for residents across Southeast to share feedback on a revised Tongass National Forest management plan. The plan will set the agency’s priorities for the forest over the next decade or so.

The virtual town hall is on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The online opportunity is in addition to in-person public meetings the agency announced earlier this month. Those opportunities to share feedback are planned from the end of March through early May and will take place in Juneau, Haines, Skagway and 15 other Southeast communities.

Forest plans are typically updated every 10 to 15 years, and the last one for the Tongass was completed in 2016. The plan will influence how the Forest Service balances a range of forest uses including logging, recreation, tourism, subsistence harvest and ecosystem health.

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