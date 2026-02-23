Anchorage community pushes back ahead of school board vote on sweeping cuts

The Anchorage School Board will vote Tuesday night on a plan to close a $90 million budget gap, which could include cutting hundreds of staff, shutting down schools and eliminating multiple sports programs.

Hundreds of community members have spoken out against the proposed cuts, many fearing that the programs their children rely on could disappear. Among them is David Sundberg, whose oldest son has always loved robotics. His neighborhood school focuses on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

“When he became of age and then had to go to school, we, you know, found out Campbell was a STEM school and was in the neighborhood, and we just were ecstatic,” Sundberg said. “And it's still… his opinion hasn't changed. It's like, where he's driven to.”

Sundberg said he was shocked to learn that Campbell STEM Elementary School, which both his children attend, could be shut down as part of the Anchorage School District's broader plan to address the budget gap, largely driven by years of flat state funding and rising costs .

“The STEM program, it brings a lot of education in that field, and it nurtures that drive that they have,” Sundberg said. “And if they go to a normal school, I’d just be worried that they’d lose that.”

Sundberg isn’t alone. During public testimony last Tuesday, the school board’s chamber was so full that many people had to watch from outside.

Jackie Higgins was among the parents testifying in person. She said her daughter has special needs and attends Lake Otis Elementary School, another school the district has floated closing. The board voted against shutting it down in November . Higgins said she’s angry that it faces closure again.

“Now again, after lying to my face with the actual vote, you are trying to close her school again,” Higgins told board members.

The district has also proposed closing Fire Lake Elementary, another school the board voted to keep open in November.

Cuts beyond school closures

School closures aren’t the only way the district has proposed saving money. Before it recommended shuttering three elementary schools, the district’s proposed budget called for eliminating over 500 staff members, including more than 300 teachers, and increasing class sizes by four. It would also move the district to a regional model for nurses, where they would rotate between schools.

Dimond High School nurse Greta Wade argued that having a designated nurse at each school saves lives.

“Ten drug overdoses at ASD in 2023, and not one was fatal,” Wade said. “A nurse in each school is not nice to have. We are essential infrastructure.”

The district’s proposal would also cut all middle school sports and many high school sports programs. Many who testified in support of the sports described them as a way for students to remain motivated to show up to class and keep their grades up.

East Anchorage High School skier Adele Hayes spoke against eliminating Nordic skiing. She said she appreciates that the sport is no-cut, meaning athletes of all skill levels can participate. She also said many students can’t afford to join sports outside of school.

“Although there are multiple club options for skiing, they are very expensive, and not many students can afford them,” Hayes said. “For most families, school sports are the only affordable option to participate in sports. Taking away that option is inequitable because it increases the disparities that students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds face.”

District floats way to save sports

During last Tuesday’s meeting, ASD officials floated a way to preserve most sports.

“We likely can bring back most sports but it will look differently than it does this year because of some of the changes that we would need to make,” said Kersten Johnson-Struempler, ASD’s deputy chief of schools.

Under the proposal, esports and gymnastics would still be eliminated. But the district would keep hockey, tennis, volleyball, swimming and diving, skiing, wrestling and soccer. Riflery would become a part of JROTC.

Johnson-Struempler said the district would need to increase athletic fees, reduce some travel and the number of games in a season and not pay certain private facility fees.

There are other tradeoffs, too.

The proposal hinges on closing all three elementary schools and delaying the opening of a high school charter option.

It would also restore roughly six nurse positions and reduce the size of middle school class increases.

So far, the board has not agreed to the district’s latest recommendation. The school board will vote on its budget at a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24. If approved, it goes on to the Assembly.