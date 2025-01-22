Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Parnell will retire as UAA chancellor at the end of spring semester

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM AKST
UAA Chancellor Sean Parnell presents Haines author Heather Lende with the Honorary Degree Award during UAA's Fall 2024 Commencement Awards Ceremony in the Fine Arts Building.

University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Sean Parnell has announced that he will retire at the end of the spring semester.

In a message to the UAA community, Parnell said the university was well suited for the future.

“It has been an honor to serve at UAA, where we create opportunities for others through our collective work,” he said.

Parnell, 62, said he was retiring to spend more time with his family and friends, and to research, write and continue mentoring.

Parnell was appointed as UAA chancellor in 2021 by UA President Pat Pitney. Before that, he had a long political career, serving as governor from 2009 to 2014 after stints as lieutenant governor and as a state legislator.

In a statement, Pitney described Parnell as an incredible leader, and touted his experience in growing enrollment and building relationships with community partners.

“He joined our system during a challenging time, and has been a dedicated chancellor since Day 1, revitalizing connections with the Anchorage and the UAA Community,” Pitney said.

She said the university will navigate finding Parnell’s replacement in the coming months.
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
