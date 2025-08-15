Reindeer processing plant in Savoonga aims to boost jobs, food security

On St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea, the remote village of Savoonga has long struggled with limited jobs and food security. A new reindeer processing facility could help by creating employment opportunities and improving access to a locally sourced protein.

Workers from Finnish company Kometos could be seen in early August hammering and drilling away on the rooftop of the facility. The company specializes in modular food processing facilities and was working alongside local-hires from Savoonga to complete the building before winter.

Bengamin Pungowiyi, president of the Savoonga Tribal Council, said the new facility will kick off a number of opportunities for the village of 800.

Wali Rana / KNOM Rocky cliffs on the east side of Savoonga.

“I'm hoping that if we expand over the decades, we would hopefully bring in some employment from the Nome area and some of the villages. Some of the funds, if they accumulate, we could start a little youth camp,” Pungowiyi said.

Once complete, the facility will be run by Savoonga Reindeer Commercial Company.

Herding history in Savoonga

Wali Rana / KNOM Bengamin Pungowiyi besides a 4-wheeler in Savoonga.

The history of reindeer in Savoonga goes back over a century to when a Presbyterian missionary, Sheldon Jackson, brought a small herd to the island. The herd grew and eventually migrated east to what would become Savoonga.

“The herd wanted to linger on the east side because of the food abundance, and the initial herders thought that they should send four apprentices to watch the reindeer,” Pungowiyi said. “Those four men looked at Savoonga, and from there they started getting their relatives to move in.”

Over a century later, Pungowiyi said the facility strives to carry that legacy forward by creating jobs, supporting food security and keeping reindeer at the heart of Savoonga’s identity.

“We're hoping to bring up a little island employment, both villages, you know, the younger generation could continually benefit from that,” Pungowiyi said.

Once operational, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will inspect the facility. If approved, reindeer produced in Savoonga could earn the coveted “USDA Certified” label. The designation assures customers that the animals were raised appropriately and are safe to eat.

Funding the project

Wali Rana / KNOM A banner with the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration logo on a connex in Savoonga.

The project was funded by a 2022 U.S. Economic Development Administration grant. SRCC created their business plan with help from Nome tribal non-profit, Kawerak, Inc. Pungowiyi credited Kawerak’s Business Planning Specialist, Alice Bioff, as essential in completing the project.

“She found the Denali Commission, and the Denali Commission stepped in to pour some additional funds to fill in the gaps,” Pungowiyi said.

The Denali Commission is a federal agency that helps rural Alaska communities develop their economies and infrastructure. Pungowiyi said Savoonga applied for funding from the Denali Commission this past winter.

Seattle-based Coffman Engineers are managing the project, while Palmer-based TBI Construction is assembling the facility. Kometos is providing training for local hires — a condition Pungowiyi said was non-negotiable for the construction and operation of the facility.

Wali Rana / KNOM Workers on the roof of a new reindeer processing facility in Savoonga.

“There was a fairly good amount of local hire when they were hauling gravel, I think. The minimum was 25% local hire,” Pungowiyi said.

Gravel used for the foundation of the site was hauled by local workers from the volcanic Kookooligit Mountains, about 7 miles southwest of Savoonga.

Pungowiyi said the facility still needs electricity, water and sewage connections and expects it to be completed by the end of August.