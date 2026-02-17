Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Fairview

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Anchorage’s Fairview neighborhood Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian hit near East 20th Avenue and Ingra Street. Police say the woman was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released as officers work to notify her family.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Northbound lanes on Ingra Street, between Fireweed Boulevard and 15th Avenue, were closed off Tuesday morning as police continued investigating the incident, as were lanes on E. 20th Avenue from Juneau Street to Ingra.

Police declined to answer questions Tuesday morning, including whether the driver was still at the scene when officers arrived. They said they had no additional information to release.

This is the first confirmed fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in Anchorage this year.

Last year, 15 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Anchorage, the same number as in 2024. Both years marked the city’s highest pedestrian death toll in more than a decade.