Off-duty Anchorage police sergeant charged with operating under the influence

An Anchorage police sergeant has been arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

In a statement Tuesday, Anchorage police said 41-year-old Corey Adkins was off duty at the time. The statement says officers responded around 3 a.m. on January 31st to a report of a vehicle in distress near Mirror Lake and the Glenn Highway. They determined the vehicle belonged to Adkins.

After an investigation by officers, including a series of field sobriety tests, Adkins was arrested, processed and later released. APD officials say Adkins has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal police investigation and any legal proceedings. Adkins has been with the police department since 2016.

Anchorage police spokespeople declined to comment further on Adkins' arrest. Public information on the case was not immediately available through online court records.