Candidates can now file to run in Anchorage’s spring election. The filing period opened at 8 a.m. Friday and closes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30.

This year, voters will decide six seats on the Anchorage Assembly and two seats on the school board.

Each of the city’s six Assembly districts has one seat up for election, and the school board seats are at-large, meaning all of Anchorage voters will weigh in.

Several incumbents are term-limited this year. Assembly members Chris Constant of North Anchorage and Midtown’s Felix Rivera cannot run again. Neither can school board members Andy Holleman or Dave Donley. City law dictates that school board and Assembly members cannot serve more than three consecutive terms.

The deadline for locals to register to vote in the city election is March 8. Ballots will be mailed March 17, and the election will be held on April 7.