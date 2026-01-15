Ice, rain and wind expected to complicate travel in Anchorage and the Mat-Su

Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough could see icy and flooded roads starting Thursday evening and lasting through the weekend as snow, rain and warmer temperatures move in.

National Weather Service meteorologist Virginia Rux said temperatures will hover at or just above freezing, creating tricky travel conditions.

“Travel is going to be really difficult,” she said. “Make sure to plan ahead, consider rearranging your plans if you can, and then planning extra time to reach your destination and having a way of checking for the latest weather updates and road condition updates before venturing out.”

Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. Friday. On top of that, Anchorage’s Hillside and higher elevations of Eagle River are also under a high wind warning from 3 p.m. Thursday through 12 p.m. Friday, with gusts of up to 85 mph and the possibility of widespread power outages. In the Anchorage Bowl, winds likely won’t exceed 20 mph, according to the weather service.

The forecasted rain paired with the wind prompted the Anchorage School District to cancel most activities and after-school programs on Thursday. In an email, the district said its transportation team will be doing overnight road checks and alert families by 5:30 a.m. Friday if it decides to close schools.

Rux said the icy conditions are expected to continue into the weekend.

She said temperatures will likely dip each night turning everything to ice. And then during the day, conditions may vary across the region. In colder areas, rain could freeze on impact making roads extremely slick. In warmer areas, it could lead to slushy snow or flooding over ice.

Kenny Friendly with Anchorage Public Works said plow crews are finishing up snow removal Thursday and preparing to deal with the ice.

“As far as iced areas, they're really going to focus on sanding, sanding and sanding to make sure that Anchorage residents can be safe on their commutes,” he said.