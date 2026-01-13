Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Hey, Anchorage: What do you want to ask your Assembly and school board candidates?

Alaska Public Media | By Tegan Hanlon
Published January 13, 2026 at 10:30 AM AKST
a voter at a mailbox
Elyssa Loughlin
/
Alaska Public Media
Scott Brown casts his vote in the 2023 Anchorage election at the Loussac Library ballot box.

Ballots for Anchorage’s 2026 spring election go out in March, with six Assembly seats and two school board seats up for grabs.

In partnership with the Anchorage Daily News, we’ll be asking every candidate a series of questions ahead of the April 7 election— and publishing their answers on alaskapublic.org so you can compare them side by side.

But first, we want to hear from you:

What questions should we ask this year’s Assembly and school board candidates? What issues matter most to you and your community?

Share your ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing news@alaskapublic.org — your input will help shape the questions we ask.

Anchorage
Tegan Hanlon
Tegan is the digital managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447.
