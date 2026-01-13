Hey, Anchorage: What do you want to ask your Assembly and school board candidates?

Ballots for Anchorage’s 2026 spring election go out in March, with six Assembly seats and two school board seats up for grabs.

In partnership with the Anchorage Daily News, we’ll be asking every candidate a series of questions ahead of the April 7 election— and publishing their answers on alaskapublic.org so you can compare them side by side.

But first, we want to hear from you:

What questions should we ask this year’s Assembly and school board candidates? What issues matter most to you and your community?

Share your ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing news@alaskapublic.org — your input will help shape the questions we ask.