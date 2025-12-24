Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
1 dead after South Anchorage mobile home fire

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published December 24, 2025 at 1:40 PM AKST
a mobile home with smoke damage
Anchorage Fire Department
Anchorage firefighters responded to a blaze at the Dimond Estates trailer court on Dec. 24, 2025. One person was found dead in the trailer.

One person is dead after a fatal fire in a mobile home in South Anchorage this Wednesday morning.

Anchorage Fire Department officials say they received a report of the fire at around 5 a.m. at the Dimond Estates trailer court. When firefighters arrived, they reported half of a mobile home was covered in flames and smoke.

Officials say one person was found dead in the trailer. The victim’s name has not yet been publicly released. The origin of the blaze is currently under investigation by the fire department, and Anchorage police have also been notified of the fatality.

Fire department officials released few details about the incident Wednesday afternoon, beyond noting it was currently unknown if there was a functioning smoke alarm in the home.

This is the third fatal fire in Anchorage this year.
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
