Anchorage has a new municipal seal

Anchorage has a brand new municipal seal after Assembly members voted to approve the design during a meeting Tuesday night.

North Anchorage Assembly member Daniel Volland introduced the final design, which he said was created in collaboration with the Native Village of Eklutna, Dena'ina artist Sebastian Garber, and through public feedback from a city survey .

“I think that it is time to honor our history and to also embrace Anchorage's future,” Volland said. “And I think that this is one way that we can do that. I like the fact that the timing aligns with the 50th anniversary, our celebration of munification.”

The new design keeps the city’s iconic anchor and a sun in the background while removing a plane and a ship modeled after British explorer James Cook’s HMS Resolution. A new addition to the seal is a braided circle around the anchor, inspired by Dena’ina quillwork.

East Anchorage’s Yarrow Silvers praised the new seal.

“I think this design is very simple,” Silvers said. “I think it's inclusive of the great diversity within our community. I think it's recognizable. It gives a sense of place.”

Not everyone was a fan. Some Assembly members expressed concern over prioritizing a new seal over other government actions. Others, like South Anchorage’s Zac Johnson, thought there could’ve been more public outreach beyond the two-week survey and internal Assembly discussions.

“I would ultimately hope that we would have an opportunity for the public to weigh in, share more ideas, and perhaps start to coalesce around one in particular that we can then decide on,” Johnson said.

Ultimately, the municipal seal design was approved by a narrow vote of 7 to 5. Johnson voted against the new design along with members Erin Baldwin Day, Scott Myers, Jared Goecker and Keith McCormick.

City officials say the new design will be phased in over time, starting with things like letterhead, business cards, the municipal website and replacement vehicles.