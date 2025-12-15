Southcentral Alaska sees strong winds, with frigid temperatures to follow

Powerful winds blasted Southcentral Alaska for the second weekend in a row, with gusts topping 70 mph in parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

National Weather Service meteorologist Carson Jones said the winds were less severe than last weekend’s Mat-Su storm, which prompted a local disaster declaration . But they were still significant.

“It wasn't quite as strong as the previous event,” Jones said. “But Palmer was still reporting winds near or above 80 miles an hour. And then Anchorage had some observations at JBER and Ted Stevens [Anchorage International Airport] that were above 70 miles an hour.”

Officials did not report any major damage. In Anchorage, they said the winds led to downed trees, some roof damage and power outages,which were mostly resolved by Monday afternoon. The Anchorage Fire Department also warned of icy roads.

Jones said a high-pressure system along the Alaska-Canada border is feeding cold weather into a large jetstream over Western Alaska. That jetstream is steering the frigid, windy weather across Anchorage and the Mat-Su. It likely isn’t going anywhere in the next two weeks, Jones said.

“It's going to remain dry and cold and breezy, with chances for elevated winds, probably until the solstice is when we start to see maybe a pattern change,” Jones said.

Current weather projections predict the jetstream will break down in certain spots, pulling in cold air from Siberia as well as the Yukon, Jones says. He says that’ll spread frigid weather across the state.

“As we move on into next weekend, we will have cold air coming in from both areas,” Jones said. “So there's a chance for more widespread below average temperatures for the whole state.”

High wind warnings for Anchorage and the Mat-Su remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Both regions are forecasted to see low temperatures at or below zero through the rest of the week.