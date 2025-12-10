Boys and Girls Club to abruptly close 2 Anchorage child care programs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southcentral Alaska announced Tuesday night that it will abruptly close two Anchorage child care programs and lay off all of the staff, saying it could not make the finances work.

“After weeks of analysis, bridge-funding efforts, and restructuring work to address a financial situation years in the making, the Board of Directors has made the deeply painful decision to cease operations of our Clubs and licensed Childcare,” officials wrote in a statement .

The afterschool care program at Turnagain Elementary and the Woodland Park child development center will cease operations on Dec. 24, the statement says. Staff are set to be laid off two days later.

“This means an end to all current programs and services,” officials wrote.

The announcement comes as Anchorage faces a longstanding child care crisis, with rising costs, long waitlists and the loss of a quarter of providers in recent years, according to child care advocates. Boys and Girls’ clubs programs served children starting at 6 weeks old.

“The announcement is very sad,” said Trevor Storrs, president and CEO of the advocacy group Alaska Children’s Trust. “It was only a few months ago that another child care center closed here in Anchorage, and others are feeling this pressure.”

In its statement, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southcentral Alaska said the move comes after a vote from its board, spurred by “financial challenges driven by delayed government reimbursements, changes in funding streams, increased costs and a slowdown in individual and corporate giving.”

“These pressures have been accumulating over many years and have resulted in a financial gap we can no longer close under the current model,” the statement said.

The organization’s leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In October, it had already paused its clubhouse and athletic programs while it attempted to fill its financial gap with bridge funding and other restructuring efforts.

Officials wrote that the board and a small administrative staff will remain to “explore what a future, right-sized” program would look like.

For parents currently using the two soon-to-be shuttered programs, staff directed them to thread , Alaska’s primary child care referral organization.

Are you affected by the closures? Alaska Public Media would like to hear from you to better understand how this is impacting the community. Contact Wesley Early at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421