Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage schools closed due to icy roads

Alaska Public Media
Published December 1, 2025 at 7:29 AM AKST
a road view
Alaska Department of Transportation
The traffic camera view at Boniface Parkway and DeBarr Road in Anchorage around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

The Anchorage School District has closed schools Monday due to icy roads and hazardous weather.

“Side streets and upper elevations areas are not safe,” district officials said in an online message around 5:30 a.m.

The message said the district will decide by noon whether to hold after-school activities and community rentals.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced a two-hour delay for some schools due to icy roads.

Anchorage and the Mat-Su had been under a winter-weather advisory from noon Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. Forecasters warned of snow accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulation up to one-tenth of an inch.

Check back for updates on this story.
Anchorage