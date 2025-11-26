‘I’m glad I survived’: Anchorage hiker thanks rescuers after summer bear attack

An Anchorage woman who survived a bear mauling this summer says she’s grateful to all of the public safety agencies that scrambled to rescue her.

Victoria Lydle, 67, recounted the attack on Tuesday, surrounded by many of the public safety officials who saved her. She said she was hiking alone on the Dome Trail in East Anchorage on July 22. Then, around 2 p.m., she heard a brown bear barking toward her. She shot her bear spray at it, but it ended up knocking her to the ground.

“I don't remember being down, but I do remember laying there being chewed on and trying to play dead,” Lydle said.

She said the attack lasted less than a couple minutes, but she suffered several injuries, including lingering nerve damage to her arms and cuts to the jugular vein in her neck.

“There were 100 staples in my head,” Lydle said. “She chewed on my head or clawed it up. And those are okay. There's still lots of numbness. Same with the stitches and stuff on the jugular, they're healing, but they're kind of a pain.”

After the bear ran off, Lydle called 911 from her Apple Watch and was on the phone with a dispatcher for roughly 90 minutes before a helicopter rescued her.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen public safety workers gathered at an East Anchorage fire station to meet with Rydle, after she wrote the city a letter asking to thank them for saving her life.

“It feels great,” she said. “They're wonderful people, and they're all very, very much dedicated. And I got to say, when I wrote the letter, I remember just thinking, I'm really proud. I'm really proud to be in town and live in Anchorage.”

One of the men Lydle was able to thank in-person was Ted Fussell, operations battalion chief with the Anchorage Fire Department. Fussell was incident commander for the rescue and said many agencies came together to respond to Lydle’s attack, including state troopers, the Bureau of Land Management, Anchorage police and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson personnel. Fussell said the outcome couldn’t have been better.

“It's a pretty good feeling to be able to throw a bunch of professionals together into a high-stress situation — high-risk, low frequency-type situation — and have it come out as well as it did,” he said.

As for Lydle, she said she still has a lot of recovering to do from the attack, but the incident has left her grateful for being alive.

“I'm not exactly proud of it, but I'm glad I survived,” Lydle said. “Yeah, I guess time will tell what it really means at the end.”

She added that she’s dedicated to living her life more fully and not procrastinating as much.