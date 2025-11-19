Anchorage School District and teachers union to enter arbitration over contract dispute

The Anchorage School District and the union representing its teachers remain locked in contract negotiations after months of debate. Now, they’re headed to arbitration for the first time in nearly two decades.

Representatives for the district and Anchorage Education Association did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment on the move to arbitration.

They had issued a joint statement in late August saying they’d reached an impasse in their negotiations and weren’t able to agree on a contract proposal.

Both groups then met with a third-party mediator in September to try to reach a solution, but that process also failed. This is the first time since 2006 that they’ll move to the next step: arbitration.

In arbitration, a third party chosen by the union and school district will hear both sides and issue a contract decision. That’s different from mediation, where the third party works to facilitate an agreement, rather than issue one.

Right now the two sides are divided over teacher pay.

In October, the union presented its last offer, calling for pay increases over three years — 8% in the first, 7% in the second and 6% in the third. The district's last offer for a three-year contract called for 3% increases each year. District officials say the union’s contract would increase the district’s budget by over $34 million, while ASD’s proposal would add roughly $17 million.

The arbitration is scheduled for Jan. 27-29.

Legally, the district and union must meet for negotiations one more time after the arbitrator issues a decision. Starting Feb. 12, 90 days after the arbitrator was chosen, the school district can impose its last contract offer. At that point, union members can take a job action, including a strike, if a majority of union members are in favor.

The last Anchorage teachers strike happened in 1994.