The annual Natives Got Talent is a time to celebrate, heal and just have fun

Hazel Schwantes was moments from stepping onstage Monday night, but she didn’t want to talk about it. She felt a little nervous. She was about to perform with her mom, Maria Dosal, who said they’ve been singing together since Hazel was two.

“Sometimes she will take the lead on it, and we'll finish each other's sentences, but we just kind of feed off each other's energy when we're up there, whether we're singing at home or on stage,” she said.

Four-year-old Hazel is from Dillingham and the youngest performer at this year’s Natives Got Talent in downtown Anchorage. The event is a fixture of the Elders and Youth Conference, a multi-day gathering that brings together hundreds of children, teens and elders from all over Alaska for workshops and performances. The annual talent show is a chance to celebrate culture, community and just have fun, with singing, dancing and storytelling.

“I hope that everyone enjoys the night, and they're able to laugh,” said Jitshla Tobi Woods, who organizes Natives Got Talent. “And, you know, I hope they have the same feeling I have when they hear our drum beats, that it's healing, and it becomes a healing space, but also they're able to celebrate and just be with each other and laugh.”

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Mai Webb traveled from Dillingham to sing Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” at the Natives Got Talent event.

The show welcomes people of all ages and experience levels. Some have been performing for years, some just decided on their song that day. Some youngsters learned the dance moves on stage, mimicking those around them. Woods said the show is an opportunity for young people to push themselves.

“For our youth to get up there, it takes a lot for them to be brave and get up there on stage and perform in front of everyone, so we want to be really encouraging,” she said.

The performances don’t have to be traditional, Woods said.

“Our communities are really diverse — first, as Alaska Native peoples. We don't want to limit anyone, and we want to highlight their talents, whatever that may be,” she said.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Julianna Michener says she loves the nervous rush she feels when she’s performing. She sang “A Warrior’s Call” by Volbeat at the 2025 Natives Got Talent show.



For 16-year-old Julianna Michener that means singing a favorite song. She said the intensity of the music helps her channel her nerves more easily.

“It just feels empowering, in a sense, because I feel strong when I'm belting like that on stage — and alone in my room,” she said.

Michener is from Chenega Bay, an island town of about 50 people in Prince William Sound. She sang “A Warrior’s Call” by Volbeat. When it was her turn, she took the mic, pacing the stage.

“This one goes up to my brother who couldn't be here this year, even though he really wanted to,” she tells the crowd. “Chuck, this is for you,” she said, taking a breath and diving into the song's fast-paced lyrics.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Taylor Amodo (center) says young people are leaving the remote town of Akhiok, where he lives, for Kodiak, where there are better schools and more job opportunities. He says he plans to stay in Akhiok.



Between acts, dance groups from around Alaska take the stage.

The Kasukuak Dancers are from Akhiok, on the southern end of Kodiak Island. Taylor Amodo is 15 and has been dancing with the group since he was four.

He said when he's performing, he imagines he’s really doing what it is they’re singing and dancing about, whether it’s making ice cream, rocking a baby or, in one of his favorites, duck hunting.

He described the dance: “When we raise our heads up, we make a duck sound, and then we crawl through the grass, make another duck sound, and we crawl through the grass and then grab our spears,” he said. “And we throw it at the ducks.”

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Sisters Tara (left) and Alaina Tippert invited members of the audience to join them onstage for a blessing song. Nearly a dozen dancers filled the stage by the end of their performance.



Eleven-year old Alaina Tiffert decided to perform last-minute. Then she dragged her older sister Tara in too. They’re from Marshall and they danced to a blessing song. They said they’re doing it for their Yup’ik ancestors.

Alaina said it feels good just to be in the room at Natives Got Talent.

“I feel very proud of who I am, and very respected,” she said.

When Hazel — the four year old — stepped onstage with her mom, she took a minute to settle in. She’s been on stage a few times before in their hometown of Dillingham, but this was a much larger crowd than she’s used to. It didn't take long, though, to find her groove. Then, just like her mom said, they worked together, finishing each other’s sentences as they sing “Zombie” by The Cranberries, a favorite on family car rides.

The crowd whooped and cheered as Hazel sang “zombie, zombie, zombie, ie-ie-ie.”

“It’s spooky season!” her mom told the crowd.