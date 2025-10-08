A hunt for hidden gems across Anchorage as the city turns 50

The municipality of Anchorage created a scavenger hunt of hidden gems throughout the city as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. It’s one of many activities and events happening this fall that showcase the state’s largest city.

Allie Hartman, the communications director for the Anchorage Assembly, said the idea sprouted from coworkers riffing about their favorite spots in their own neighborhoods.

“And [we] thought to ourselves, ‘wow, I think that there's probably a lot of cool pockets and places that mean a lot to people all throughout the community.’ And so we decided that as part of the 50th, we would open up the call for folks to share their hidden gems,” she said.

The map includes ten public spaces spanning between Girdwood and Eagle River, including Connors Bog in west Anchorage, Fish Creek Park downtown, and Taku Lake in midtown. The full list of recommendations, which includes local businesses and restaurants, can be found online.

The city fielded suggestions for gems through an online form and Reddit, a social app.

September marked the 50th anniversary of the city of Anchorage unifying with surrounding communities that made up the former Greater Anchorage Area borough. Festivities continue through Nov. 18 with a multicultural student education summit and a storytelling event.

James Oh / Alaska Public Media Ship Creek Trail was blanketed in fall colors on Oct. 7, 2025. This 2.5 mile trail is one of ten public areas in the city that residents identified as an Anchorage “hidden gem.”

Hartman has lived in Anchorage for almost a decade, but this map helped her discover new places, like Carr-Gottstein Park in south Anchorage.

“I think that that's a really good hidden gem, because it's a neighborhood trail that then walks out to the coastline. It's really unsuspecting. I don't think that if you were even driving by, you would think to stop,” Hartman said. “I think that's a perfect example of what Anchorage has to offer.”

Playing the scavenger hunt is easy: visit the ten public gems, and post a selfie from your favorite spot with hashtag #MOA50 on social media.