Anchorage airport employee charged with using GPS trackers to stalk female coworkers

An Anchorage airport employee has been arrested and charged with stalking and tampering with evidence, after allegedly putting tracking devices on the personal vehicles of several female coworkers

Dustin Madden, 40, is accused of planting GPS trackers underneath four different vehicles belonging to women he worked with at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

According to a charging document, one of the women looked under her vehicle in late July and noticed a tracker.

Anchorage police contacted LANDANDSEA, the company that made the trackers and found that Madden had set up an account with their service and had three active trackers. The company told police Madden had 14 devices total.

The charges say Madden told officers that he installed the devices and had been tracking the vehicles for a month, but he claimed he had no malicious intent. He said he installed the trackers to monitor the employees’ driving habits.

But, according to the charges, Madden admitted he found all four women attractive. He also told officers he deleted data from his phone before police interviewed him.

Court records show four restraining orders were issued against Madden the day the stalking charges were filed, with names matching the initials of victims in the charging document.

Madden is charged with four misdemeanor counts of stalking and a felony count of tampering with evidence.

He is currently on administrative leave from the airport, according to the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.