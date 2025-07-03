Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
What questions do you have for the Anchorage mayor?

Alaska Public Media | By Tegan Hanlon
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:51 PM AKDT
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance.

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance just marked her first year in office.

We’ll have LaFrance in our studio next week for an interview on the past year and her priorities moving forward.

We want to hear from Anchorage residents: What questions do you have for the mayor? What issues are most important to you?

Let us know in the form below or you can email our city government reporter, Wesley Early, at wearly@alaskapublic.org.

We may use your input on air.

Anchorage
Tegan Hanlon
Tegan is the digital managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447.
