The Polynesian Association of Alaska celebrates 20 years with downtown Anchorage event

The Polynesian Association of Alaska is celebrating its 20-year anniversary Saturday during an annual Cultural Flag Day ceremony. The Anchorage-based nonprofit organization connects the state’s Pacific Islander community through community events, and offers various assistance tools for education, law, and employment.

“It was a Polynesian culture Flag Day. Then 10 years later, we changed from Polynesian to Pacific island culture Flag Day. 15 years later, it's AAPI, Asian, American and Pacific Islander. 20 years later, we are still here,” said the association’s founder Lucy Hansen.

The event starts at noon along the Delaney Park Strip between 9th and 10th Avenues with a flag ceremony showcasing the Asian Pacific Islands Nations, along with singing of the national anthem in several native languages. Hansen said almost a dozen flags will be presented.

The festivities will kick off with a Taualuga performance, a traditional Samoan dance commonly performed at celebrations or ceremonies. Events include cultural dances and various contests, including basket weaving with coconut leaves shipped from Florida.

The event is open to everyone, Hansen said, as an opportunity for Anchorage residents to learn about different cultures. Hansen said the event is always held on the last Saturday of May to round out Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“To raise our flags and say farewell to our month, and then live on and be better you know people in a community for the rest of the year,” she said. “We wanted to share that day with our city, and state of Alaska as well.”

She said she’s proud of the work the association has done over the decades and hopes it continues for another 20 years.