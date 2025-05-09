Anchorage Mayor LaFrance wants to criminalize unauthorized fires

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance wants to increase the penalty for unauthorized fires, in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires across the city.

Right now, the city says the only way it can hold people criminally accountable is if a fire causes damage.

The LaFrance administration introduced its proposed ordinance May 6 at an Anchorage Assembly meeting. It would criminalize starting any fire during a burn ban, any unauthorized fire during fire season and fires on public property like sidewalks, beaches and areas of parks not designated for public use with fire rings.

In each of those three circumstances, the ordinance would make starting an unauthorized fire a misdemeanor. A conviction could come with a fine or even jail time.

It’s part of a broader strategy to prepare for what many people think will be a difficult wildfire season, said Anchorage Fire Chief Doug Schrage.

“I would say that the greatest risk to our municipality is the risk of a major, fast-moving wildland fire that affects the Anchorage Hillside,” he said.

The ordinance isn’t aimed at anyone in particular, Schrage said.

“What we don't want to do is characterize Anchorage's wildfire problem as a homeless problem,” he said.

The fires Anchorage’s homeless residents start to stay warm could result in major wildfires, but so could a car or home fire, Schrage said, especially on the Anchorage Hillside on a dry, windy day.

The Assembly is scheduled to hold public comment on the proposed ordinance at its meeting May 20 before voting on it. If it passes, it would go into effect immediately.

