'Darth Grader,' 'Luke Sidewalker,' and more to join Anchorage snowplow Force

The next time it snows in Anchorage, a motley cast of characters will take to the streets - including Edgar Allan Snow, Flurrious George, and Betty White-Out.

Those are some of the newly-christened graders and sidewalk clearers in the city’s snow removal fleet.

The names are the result of a city wide contest. Anchorage residents sent in 176 submissions and 22 staff from the municipal Snow Solutions team served as judges. It was a straight up popularity contest, they voted for their favorites and those with the most votes won.

First place went to the Berminator. Top honors also go to Plowasaurus Rex, Luke Sidewalker, Bladey Gaga, and Sweeping Beauty.

But the plows won’t have any recognizable identification - no Darth Grader paint job, no sign proudly announcing that they’re Austin Plowers. A rep from the mayor’s office said that the new policy to name the plows will make it easier to track the equipment online at muni.org. In future wintery weather, residents will be able to watch the plows in nearly real time as they make their way through the city.

The named graders and sidewalk sweepers will be assigned by seniority, so those who have been on staff the longest will be the most likely to get to sing ‘Shake it Off’ as they drive Taylor Drift.

The mayor’s office said the contest was meant to raise awareness of what it takes to keep the city clear of snow in the winter, and create joy while doing it.

