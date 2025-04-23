4 new Anchorage Assembly members sworn in, Constant remains chair

The Anchorage Assembly officially has four new members.

The Assembly certified the results of the 2025 Anchorage municipal election Tuesday night, with Yarrow Silvers, Erin Baldwin Day and Keith McCormick now representing East, Midtown and South Anchorage, respectively, and Jared Goecker representing Eagle River and Chugiak.

Incumbent Daniel Volland was reelected to represent North Anchorage while Kameron Perez-Verdia will continue to represent West Anchorage.

Once the new members were sworn in, the Assembly voted for Assembly chair and vice chair.

Current Assembly chair Chris Constant faced no other nominees, and was chosen to continue in his role. Constant has represented North Anchorage on the Assembly since 2017. Under the Assembly’s term limits, he and Midtown Anchorage’s Felix Rivera have one year left to serve on the body.

Constant noted a desire from some members for a new chair and said he hopes to pass the torch once others are better settled into their roles.

“There’s a lot to learn to make this ship sail smoothly through the difficult seas that we face,” Constant said. “And so, I heard all of those words, and I took them to heart. And I will do my very best to get us to the place where at the end of the last year for Mr. Rivera and I, this body is ready to sail the stormy seas.”

West Anchorage’s Anna Brawley was chosen to be vice chair. Her fellow West Anchorage member Perez-Verdia was also nominated for vice chair, but he declined the nomination.

Officials with the city clerk’s office say a total of 60,455 ballots were counted in this year’s election, representing about 25 percent voter turnout.