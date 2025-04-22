Tim Steele, former Anchorage Assembly and School Board member, passes at age 79

Former Anchorage Assembly member Tim Steele passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.

Prior to elected office, Steele worked as a city planner in his home state of California and then spent 16 years in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corps, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander.

Steele served on the Anchorage School Board for nine years, from 2001 to 2010. He represented West Anchorage on the Anchorage Assembly from 2013 until 2018, when he resigned due to health concerns.

In her report to the Assembly Tuesday night, Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance spoke highly of Steele. Her time on the Assembly overlapped with Steele’s.

He exemplified what it meant to be a public servant,” LaFrance said. “He was a steady leader who put people first. I'm grateful for his example and his contributions to our community.”

In his obituary in the Anchorage Daily News, family described Steele as a “devoted family man, true patriot, and a tireless public servant for over 30 years.”

Steele died in hospice on April 4, according to his obituary. He’s survived by two daughters and two granddaughters.