Anchorage’s beloved Star the reindeer dies after possible poisoning

Star, an iconic reindeer who lived in downtown Anchorage, died Tuesday– weeks after he was possibly poisoned . Star was the seventh reindeer to live at the corner of 10th Avenue and I street.

Star was euthanized Tuesday according to his owner Albert Whitehead.

“His health was so bad that he was not doing very well,” Whitehead said. “He was suffering.”

Star was a male reindeer who would’ve been eight next month, Whitehead said. On average, reindeer live around 15 years.

Star was the target of several alleged crimes earlier this year. In January, someone cut the lock to his enclosure. Whitehead said that person “did something to make him go off diet.” Star stopped eating for a while after that, he said, and started losing weight.

In February, the gate lock was cut again. The person, who hasn’t been identified by police, took Star out of his enclosure, which is attached to Whitehead’s house, and walked him downtown. The next day, Whitehead said he caught someone spraying an unknown substance into Star’s face and he later developed pneumonia.

He said he thought Star was recovering, but things took a turn.

“Suddenly he relapsed, and some other issues developed. So (I) really don't know what caused him to die. The vets now are going through a necropsy with him, and we won't have a result of that for a couple weeks,” he said.

Star was rescued from the reindeer farm in Palmer .

Having a reindeer living in downtown Anchorage is part of a longtime tradition started by a couple, Ivan and Oro Stweart, in the 1960s. When asked if the tradition would continue with an eighth reindeer, Whitehead said it’s a tough question.

“Would you be willing to put another animal into that enclosure, knowing there's somebody out there that has doing this kind of stuff to him?” Whitehead questioned.

Whitehead called the reindeer “Star number seven.” All of the reindeer before him were females.