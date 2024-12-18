Anchorage Assembly weighs ballot measure to hold city elections in November

The Anchorage Assembly is weighing a measure that would have voters decide on changing when city elections are held and how long mayoral, Assembly and school board terms would last.

If the Assembly agrees to put the measure on the city ballot and voters approve it, municipal elections would operate differently in a number of ways:



Election dates would move from April to November and be held in even-numbered years, to coincide with state and federal elections.

Term limits for mayor, Assembly and school board members and members of supervisory boards would increase from three to four years.

Mayoral transitions would occur on Jan. 2, rather than July 1.

Sponsors of the proposed changes say it would save the city about 50% on election costs, as well as increase voter turnout, saying that state and federal elections see about a 90% higher turnout.

After hearing public testimony from just two residents on Tuesday night, the Assembly opted to continue taking testimony on the item on Jan. 7. Since the changes would require an amendment to the city’s charter, to put the issue to voters, the ballot measure would need eight Assembly votes.

If the Assembly passes the ordinance by Jan. 21, voters would decide on the ballot measure during the next city election. Anchorage’s next election will be held on April 1, 2025, with five Assembly seats on the ballot.