City, state and businesses continue closures in Juneau amid record-breaking snowfall

City and state facilities remain closed again on Tuesday after record-breaking snowfall in Juneau.

Official snow totals from the National Weather Service confirm that Juneau has broken its all-time snow record for the month of December with 63.7 inches as of Tuesday morning.

The previous record from December 1964 was 54.7 inches.

The city originally planned a delayed opening of facilities and services at noon, but then canceled late Tuesday morning. That means City Hall, public libraries and parks and recreation facilities are all closed. Many businesses have announced closures or reduced hours.

“Residents are encouraged to continue to exercise caution and limit driving where possible until road conditions improve,” the city posted on social media Tuesday.

Bartlett Regional Hospital also canceled all non-emergency services on Tuesday.

Juneau’s Docks and Harbors department pleaded for boat owners to check their vessels on Tuesday. Multiple boats and boat shelters have sunk under the weight of the snow.

“Every boat in the harbor right now is in danger of sinking if not cared for,” said Harbormaster Matt Creswell on Tuesday afternoon. “If you have a vessel, or know someone that has a vessel, please come down, clear it off and maybe help your neighbor clear theirs.”

Andrew Park is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Juneau. He says this storm, which arrived Dec. 27, has already delivered 30 inches of snow to Juneau and could bring 7 to 10 more inches.

“It’s just been a heck of a storm — and yes, we’re not out of it yet, so don’t get complacent,” he said. “We’ve got more snow on the way, and we’ll see what we get out by Wednesday morning.”

Park said the snow load on roofs is a concern, especially for those in the Back Loop area of Mendenhall Valley, where he estimates snow could weigh somewhere around 36 pounds per square foot.

He said to be careful not to block vents when clearing roofs.

“Especially as you push snow off your roof, you’re going to plug your vent to your house (and) now you’ve got carbon monoxide building up in your home,” Park said.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Wednesday. Forecasters say another storm might be on its way to Juneau by the end of the week.