4th windstorm this month slams Mat-Su with hurricane-force gusts

Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents were blasted by hurricane-force winds over the weekend — the fourth major windstorm to hit the region this month.

The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts of 90 mph at Palmer’s airport Sunday evening.

Palmer Mayor Jim Cooper said the back-to-back windstorms have been scary — and destructive.

“My roof last night, the back half blew off,” he said. “This morning, the front half blew off, and it's hanging down and broken my front windows.”

Across the borough, damage during the four December storms has ranged from overturned planes and semi-trucks to downed trees, toppled fences and widespread power outages. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration following the first storm, which he later extended .

Amy Bushatz / Mat-Su Sentinel Destroyed fencing lays on the ground in The Ranch subdivision near Wasilla following high winds on Dec. 28 and 29, 2025.

On Monday, the high winds led to canceled trash pickup and closed Skeetawk, a snowboard and ski area in Hatcher Pass. Valley Transit also canceled services. By the afternoon, the Matanuska Electric Association reported that about 150 of its customers were still without power

Meanwhile, a high-wind warning for the region remained in place until 9 p.m. Monday. Cooper said anyone traveling should do so cautiously.

“Trees are falling down across power lines and they're falling down across the road,” he said. “I like to tell people to hunker down because, you know, you don't know if something's going to happen.”

National Weather Service forecaster Tracen Knopp said the repeated windstorms have been driven by cold air being pushed from the Copper River Basin.

“It's sinking from the Copper River Basin down the Matanuska River Valley, and then getting sped up as it exits the River Valley into what we call the Matanuska Valley, where Palmer and the Wasilla communities are,” he said.

Knopp said the weather pattern should shift in the next week.

“So hopefully,” he said, “this is the last windstorm.”