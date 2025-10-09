Remnants of Typhoon Halong could bring further flooding to Western Alaska

Western Alaska is bracing for another strong storm system this weekend as the remnants of Typhoon Halong are expected to move into the Bering Sea late Sunday into Monday. The storm will potentially arrive just days after a strong low pressure system prompted a mandatory evacuation in Kotzebue.

According to the National Weather Service, the upcoming storm could cause strong winds, high surf and coastal flooding across the Bering Strait region.

Typhoon Halong is currently off the coast of Japan. National Weather Service Meteorologist Carter MacKay said the typhoon is expected to move east before turning north toward the Bering Sea.

“The confidence is high that it will work north into the Bering, but exactly the track of where it goes once it gets to the Aleutians is a bit more uncertain,” MacKay said.

MacKay said models predicted that tides would drop several feet below normal before surging back up as the system passes through the Bering Strait.

“It actually shows water receding to like 2-to-6 feet below the low tide line. So it’s drawing out a lot of water from our coastal communities only then to, pretty much a day later, bring it all back with the winds,” MacKay said.

The weekend’s potential storm is reminiscent of 2022’s ex-typhoon Merbok, which caused millions of dollars in damage across Western Alaska. But MacKay said it was too early to accurately compare the two storms.

Rick Thoman is a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Preparedness. He said the region has been hit with several big storms this week, and he’s also watching this next one.

“To have another one come along, seems like it's worth starting to get folks thinking about, ‘Okay, what if we have another big storm over the weekend,'" Thoman said.

Nome officials met throughout the day Wednesday to discuss the storms. Emergency shelters and supplies will be made available in case of extreme flooding.

The city is encouraging residents to build emergency kits with water, warm clothes and food in case they have to evacuate. The city also advises residents to take pictures of property and secure any loose items outside.

Residents can find the latest forecast by visiting weather.gov/afg.

