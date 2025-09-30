Juneau Assembly postpones eviction of Telephone Hill residents, citing legal hiccup

The City and Borough of Juneau has pushed back the eviction deadline for renters living in the historic Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau.

Residents now have until Nov. 1 to move out.

City Attorney Emily Wright told the Juneau Assembly during an executive session Monday night. Mayor Beth Weldon announced the change to the public during an Assembly committee meeting that followed.

It comes just two days before residents were supposed to vacate the neighborhood.

According to Wright, the city received two notices in the past week from attorneys indicating that it did not properly and legally serve residents with eviction notices.

Upon review, the city discovered the property management company in charge of alerting residents on the hill that their rental agreement was ending did so, but did not properly document it.

The City and Borough of Juneau sent out an Oct. 1 eviction notice in late May. The city plans to demolish the houses on the hill this December in hopes of making way for newer, denser housing in response to the city’s housing crunch. The city does not yet have a developer signed on to the project.

Last week, dozens of residents attended the Juneau Assembly meeting to protest the plan to evict residents. Assembly members could have chosen to rescind the eviction notices sent to residents at the meeting, but they declined.

The city plans to put out new notices to vacate on the hill on Tuesday.