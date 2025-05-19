Moose tramples woman and dog at Kincaid Park

A woman and a dog were trampled by a moose in Anchorage Friday, leaving them both injured, police said.

The incident happened in Kincaid Park, just north of the soccer field, according to police spokesman Chris Barraza.

“They were out just walking the trail,” he said. “I'm not sure what happened at that point, if the moose just got upset – the moose did have a young calf, so it might have just been protecting that.”

Barraza said a person related to the injured woman called the police department a little after 5 p.m. The woman was treated on scene for a possible broken rib. The dog was suspected to have several broken bones. The police department did not have information Monday about their current conditions.

Cory Stantorf is a regional biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. He said there are about half a dozen moose attacks a year in the Anchorage area, and they’re most common in the spring during calving season.

“Like any good mom, they're gonna protect their newborns as best they can, as aggressively as they can,” he said.

Stantorf said there are female moose with calves all over Anchorage and people are likely unaware of how close they are to the animals when they’re using the city’s many trails and green spaces. He said some of the more twisty single track trails make it easy to surprise a moose, especially for those moving quickly, like bikers.

There are a few things, he said, that can reduce the risk of a moose attack.

“Choose an area with good sight lines,” he said. “Slow down and make sure that you're making a lot of noise. Don't ride with your earbuds in and make sure that you go in a group.”

Stantorf said if a moose does get aggressive and starts to charge, run. Try to get behind something solid, like a big tree. If that’s not possible, zigzag as you run.

If the moose does trample you, try to protect your head and neck, and stay on the ground. That makes the moose think you’re no longer a threat, Stantorf said. Wait until the moose has completely left the area before standing up.