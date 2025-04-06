Anchorage protesters hit the streets, objecting to varied Trump actions

A huge crowd gathered in Anchorage to protest the Trump administration Saturday.

They started in Town Square and marched six blocks to demonstrate outside Peterson Tower, where the Alaska congressional delegation has offices.

Marchers held signs objecting to, among other things, how President Trump is firing federal workers, treating migrants and demolishing civil rights programs.

A few held signs aimed at U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Nick Begich, asking them to “stand up for Democracy” and the like. Sullivan and Begich rarely criticize Trump while Sen. Murkowski often does.

Liz Ruskin / Alaska Public Media Marchers in downtown Anchorage made their own signs and raised a range of issues, from LGBTQ rights to more general statements in defense of democracy. Similar protests occurred in cities around the country Saturday.

Kevin Voss said this was his first protest.

he said. “My wife has been much more of an activist, but I certainly felt like it's probably about time that I got off the couch and communicated my own discontent, my own way.”

Voss is a teacher at a Title 1 school, meaning it receives more federal money because many students there are disadvantaged. He held a carboard sign.

“The one side says, ‘Keep your very tiny hands off education.’ The other side says ‘I’m not a sign guy but geez.’”

“I think our Social Security needs to be protected, and our Medicare,” Anchorage hospital worker Jane Peltola said. “And what DOGE is doing is just not right.”

Liz Ruskin / Alaska Public Media Demonstrators marched six blocks on Saturday, from Town Hall to Peterson Tower, where the congressional delegation has offices.

Librarian Mike Robinson had doubts about the effectiveness of marching and almost didn’t show up.

“It just seems like the threat is higher than the response of protests,” he said. “But protest is a good way to get people connected, make them not feel like they’re alone, see other people, and have voices heard.”

The number of marchers was hard to judge but organizers said more than a thousand people filled out an online RSVP form and participants said the crowd seemed larger than that.

