Outdoor recreation sector contributed 4.6% to Alaska’s economy in 2023, new report says

In 2023, the outdoor recreation sector accounted for 4.6% of Alaska’s economy, according to the annual Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account, released in November by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

That’s double the national average of 2.3%, but Alaska was outpaced by Hawaii (6.3%), Vermont (4.8%) and Montana (4.6%).

The report showed that outdoor recreation added $3.1 billion to Alaska’s economy last year.

Stanislaw Rzeznik, a researcher for the report, said 68% of outdoor recreation revenue came from supporting industries, primarily lodging and transportation.

“And that's related, among other things, to transportation to and from Alaska, because the supporting activities includes that transportation piece as well as the lodging and accommodations pieces that you have for Alaska,” he said.

The outdoor recreation industry also added jobs at an impressive pace in the state last year. The employment growth rate in Alaska, which excludes self employed workers, rose 7.5% in 2023– more than double the rate for the United States as a whole.

The report found 6% of Alaska’s jobs are tied to the outdoor recreation industry.

Alaska’s compensation growth rate jumped 17.6% last year, for an average salary of $72,811.

“This compensation for wage and salary workers is the highest among the states in the District of Columbia. more than double the US's 9% growth rate. There was also high compensation growth in Hawaii, the southwest and Nevada, Arizona and Colorado,” Rzeznik said.

Rzeznik said snow sports were the top growing outdoor activities in the state at 18.5%, followed by hunting, trapping and shooting at 16.9%.