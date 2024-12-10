Cutting down a Christmas tree in Alaska? Keep these tips in mind.

With Christmas rapidly approaching, state and federal authorities are allowing Alaskans to harvest their own trees for free – if you follow a few simple guidelines.

The state Department of Natural Resources allows each household to harvest one tree on unrestricted state lands, outside of Alaska state parks. Trees must be harvested beyond Department of Transportation and Public Facilities rights-of-way, typically a few hundred feet from most local roads.

Stephen Nickel, a forester with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Prevention, said Tuesday that the Anchorage Bowl doesn’t have state land suitable for cutting trees.

There are a few options outside of town, depending on whether you head north or south.

To the north, Nickel said the best option for cutting trees is in the Matanuska Valley.

“We have established cutting areas out there, the Mat Valley Moose Range, easily accessible from the east side via Murphy Road, which is off of the Buffalo Mine Road,” Nickel said. “Or you can access the Moose Range on the left-hand side, on the west side.”

On state lands, the following rules apply:

• One tree per household

• Personal use only – trees may not be sold

• Trees must be under 15 feet tall

• Cut whole trees, instead of cutting off the tops of larger trees

• Cut stumps as low as possible

• Protect seedlings so we can have future Christmas trees

• Respect private property

Nickel said there’s a wide network of trails in the area.

“We ask that folks get off the trails a little bit to cut their trees and then not leave any branches – try and clean up after yourself, so you're not leaving a mess on the trail for folks,” he said.

To the south, the Chugach National Forest allows harvest of a household Christmas tree at least 200 feet from roads, in much of the forest ranging from the Girdwood area south to Cooper Landing and Seward. U.S. Forest Service regulations bar cutting trees in the Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass areas, as well as easement areas along Prince William Sound established after the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill.

The state also has several Kenai Peninsula cutting areas, mainly off parts of the Sterling Highway.

Near other Alaska urban areas, Fairbanks residents can also cut Christmas trees in state forests along several area roads.

In Juneau, trees can also be harvested from both City and Borough of Juneau land and the Tongass National Forest. The city has posted maps of local areas where trees may be cut, and the Forest Service has a list of restrictions regarding trees cut on federal land.

Nickel offered a few practical tips for tree cutters, like measuring the space where a tree will go in your home before heading out. Well-rounded trees tend to grow alone, away from other trees, while closely grown groups often contain lopsided trees that may fit well into room corners. Low temperatures can make trees brittle, possibly causing branches to snap off while they are being secured.

“Just be careful tying that thing to the top of your truck or your vehicle when you're bringing it home – want to make sure it doesn't block any of your turn signals or stop lights or things like that,” he said. “And just be respectful of the trail users out there, and the other users in the area.”

The state has posted care instructions for black or white spruce trees. Putting warm water in tree stands can also help reduce trees’ needle loss, Nickel said.

Questions about tree cutting on state land can be addressed to local Division of Forestry and Fire Prevention offices. Two DNR public information offices can also answer questions by phone, in Anchorage at 907-269-8400 or in Fairbanks at 907-451-2705.