2 found dead after Sutton cabin fire

Update, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday:

Alaska State Troopers have identified the two people found dead after Saturday's cabin fire in Sutton.

According to an updated trooper dispatch, the remains were those of Ketchikan resident Stephani Torgessen, 43, and Butte resident Dan Winters, 66. Their families have been notified.

Original story:

The bodies of two people were discovered after a fire consumed a small cabin in Sutton early Saturday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

An online trooper report about the fire said the victims have yet to be identified. Troopers who reached the scene just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday found the residence “fully engulfed.”

“Sutton Fire and (emergency medical services) responded and extinguished the fire,” troopers said. “Fire personnel located the remains of two individuals inside the burned structure.”

The state medical examiner’s office responded to recover the remains for autopsy and identification.

Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said in an email Monday that the structure was a 10-by-14-foot single-room dry cabin, connected by electrical lines to a home about 30 feet away.

“It appears there were multiple electric heaters in the structure,” DeSpain said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office, DeSpain said.