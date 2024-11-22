Man charged with 3 Anchorage bank robberies served time for 2019 robbery, feds say

A man arrested last month in a string of Anchorage bank robberies had served time for robbing a credit union in the city five years ago, according to federal charging documents.

Court records show Sean C. Javier, 36, faces three counts of credit union robbery, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to an indictment filed Wednesday, Javier took almost $3,200 total in the robberies of a Credit Union 1 and two Global Credit Union branches on Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.

A message left with federal public defenders representing Javier wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

The FBI said last month that the suspect in the three robberies should be considered “armed and dangerous.” According to the indictment, Javier was in possession of two pistols: a Ruger .357 Magnum and a Smith & Wesson 9mm. The document does not mention the guns being used during the robberies.

Javier was previously convicted in an August 2019 bank robbery at one of the Global Credit Union locations also hit last month. The Anchorage Daily News reported at the time that Javier did not display a weapon during the incident, at what was then an Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch on Hartzell Road near the Dimond Boulevard-Abbott Road curve.

Court records show that Javier was sentenced in 2020 to three years in prison after that robbery. Prosecutors said in a sentencing memo that he had received $3,850 when he gave a teller a note demanding money. He was arrested the next day with more than $1,300 hidden in his underwear, the document says.

Javier is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of his pistols if he is convicted in the new robbery case.