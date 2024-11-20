Watch Alaska's 2024 ranked choice tabulation

The Alaska Division of Elections announced its final unofficial vote count Wednesday before tabulating voters’ ranked choices to determine the winners of races where no candidate got a majority of the vote in the first round.

Gavel Alaska livestreamed the tabulation process from the Division of Elections in Juneau.

The final count and the results of tabulation determined the winners — pending certification — in several key races, including the race for U.S. House and eight legislative contests.

In the tabulation process, if no candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Those voters' second choices are then redistributed to the remaining candidates.

This process continues until one candidate secures a majority of votes or only two candidates remain, at which point the candidate with the most votes wins.

The results will remain unofficial until they’re certified by the Division of Elections. The estimated date for that is Nov. 30.

RELATED:

Nick Begich III has won Alaska’s U.S. House race

Alaska’s ranked choice repeal measure fails by 664 votes

Alaska House Democrats Cliff Groh and CJ McCormick ousted after final ballot count