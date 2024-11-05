Parks Highway reopens at Houston after troopers detain 2 people in search

The Parks Highway has reopened Tuesday near Houston, after Alaska State Troopers say two people sought by law enforcement were detained in an intensive search.

Daniel Buckwalter Jr., 24 of Wasilla, and Autumn Duczek, 41 of Houston, were arrested on multiple charges and have been remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, troopers said.

Troopers and police were first alerted to the two people Tuesday morning. They said they got a report at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday of a BMW driving dangerously in the Wasilla area. Less than 30 minutes later, police found the car and tried to stop it.

“However, the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated,” troopers said in an online report.

At one point, the occupants of the BMW fired a gun at a marked trooper’s car, striking the vehicle.

Troopers said the pursuit continued northbound on the Parks Highway until the car left the roadway near Millers Reach Road in Houston. Buckwalter and Duczek ran.

More law enforcement officers were called in, including a SWAT team and helicopter.

“At approximately 12:08 pm, both vehicle occupants were located hiding in an old aircraft by the SWAT team and taken into custody,” troopers said.