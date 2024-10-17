‘We are giants’: Outgoing Alaska Federation of Natives President Julie Kitka delivers convention keynote address

The Alaska Federation of Natives convention kicked off in Anchorage on Thursday.

Former AFN president Julie Kitka, who retired last month after more than 30 years heading the organization, delivered the keynote address. In keeping with this year’s convention theme —“Our Children, Our Future Ancestors” — Kitka presented her comments as an open letter to her grandchildren, 4-year-old Kate and 1-week-old David.

“You are living in amazing times,” Kitka said. “We all really stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before us, our parents, our grandparents, our great grandparents, our great, great grandparents and our communities.”

Kitka, a recent inductee into the National Native American Hall of Fame, spent her 30-minute speech largely talking about others. She expressed thanks and respect to a long list of people, including Alaska Native leaders like Willie Hensley and Emil Notti and federal legislators like the late Sen. Ted Stevens and the late Congressman Don Young.

“From each of these leaders, I have been inspired to do my best and reach for the opportunities for our people,” Kitka said. “I thank them for their life's work and their patience with me over the years. But make no mistake, I have learned from you.”

Kitka also laid out a timeline of major events for Alaska Native people through the years, from the passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to the expansion of Native land allotments to Vietnam-era veterans to grassroots efforts to protect subsistence rights.

Kitka said none of those accomplishments could have happened without collaboration and partnerships.

“We are not weak people,” Kitka said. “We will not allow ourselves to feel like victims. We are giants. If we allow ourselves to aim high, look far enough, work hard enough and transform ourselves in the world, our destiny and that of our nation, is in our hands.”

Following Kitka’s remarks and rapturous applause from the audience, delegates from Alaska Native groups across the state lined up with various cultural gifts for her, including traditional masks, berry buckets, fish, carvings and kuspuks.

The AFN convention will continue through Saturday.