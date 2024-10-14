Juneau police arrest suspect in swastika vandalism

The Juneau Police Department arrested a Juneau man on Friday accused of spray painting swastikas at multiple locations in the Mendenhall Valley in recent weeks.

Ryan Jaravata, 41, faces one felony charge of criminal mischief in the third degree related to the alleged crimes.

Jaravata is now at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. He has been previously convicted of felony assault and is currently facing separate charges in July for damage to property value, trespassing and driving under the influence.

Last week, Juneau police posted still images from security camera footage on its Facebook page of a person wearing dark clothing and drawing the symbol in red paint on a sign near the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. The department asked the public for help in identifying the person.

In an interview earlier this week, police spokesperson Erann Kalwara said the person, later identified as Jaravata, is suspected of drawing the symbol at or around the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, Riverside Rotary Park and on a trail near Cinema Drive.

According to the state court system, his first court appearance had not been scheduled as of Friday afternoon.